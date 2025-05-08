New affordable housing development 'Thrive Exchange' to revitalize Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The city is marking a construction milestone for a new affordable housing development on the South Side.

Thrive Exchange is being built at 79th Street and Exchange Avenue.

This are of the South Chicago neighborhood has not seen new family housing in more than 50 years.

A topping off ceremony was held on Thursday. Mayor Brandon Johnson and community leaders signed the last steel beam that will be placed on top of the six-story building.

The building is expected to spark more development in the South Shore and South Chicago communities.

To read more about the development, click here.