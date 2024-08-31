New book traces the fascinating history of Chicago's favorite liquor, Malort

Josh Noel's new book 'Malort: The Redemption of a Revered and Revitled Spirit' traces the fascinating history of Chicago's favorite spirit.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Love it or hate it, Malort is uniquely Chicago and sure to get an intense reaction whenever it's brought out.

Now author Josh Noel has written a book about the bitter liquor called "Malort: The Redemption of a Revered and Reviled Spirit."

He joined ABC7 Eyewitness News to talk about some of the surprising things he learned while writing the book, the people and relationships behind it, and how production moved from Florida back to the city most devoted to it - not to mention where it was sold exclusively for more than 30 years.

Noel also plans to host a series of readings and events in Chicago and beyond for the new book. You can pre-order "Malort: The Redemption of a Revered and Reviled Spirit" on Amazon, IndieBound or through your favorite local bookstore.

