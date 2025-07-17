New book highlights ways to have fun at work, manage stress and emotions

A new book, "Today Was Fun: A Book About Work (Seriously)," by Bree Groff highlights ways to have fun at work and manage stress and emotions.

A new book, "Today Was Fun: A Book About Work (Seriously)," by Bree Groff highlights ways to have fun at work and manage stress and emotions.

A new book, "Today Was Fun: A Book About Work (Seriously)," by Bree Groff highlights ways to have fun at work and manage stress and emotions.

A new book, "Today Was Fun: A Book About Work (Seriously)," by Bree Groff highlights ways to have fun at work and manage stress and emotions.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- When was the last time you left work and thought, "today was fun"?

There's a new book that just came out called "Today Was Fun: A Book About Work (Seriously)."

Author Bree Groff joined ABC7 Wednesday to talk about the book.

The full interview can be viewed in the video player above.

Groff explained how you can "thin slice joy" when the day is tough, the surprising power of dressing for joy, and what a "Do Nothing Day" is and how it can provide an emotional reset.

"Today Was Fun: A Book About Work (Seriously)" is on sale now.