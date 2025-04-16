Restaurant will bring 100 jobs to Pullman area, and is locally owned and operated

New Chick-fil-A opening Thursday on Far South Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There was a ribbon cutting Wednesday on the Far South Side for a new Chick-fil-A.

The restaurant officially opens Thursday at 11131 S. Corliss Ave., and is located right off the Bishop Ford Freeway at 111th Street in Pullman.

Trademark Chick-fil-A cows were thrown from the roof during the celebration Wednesday.

It's the latest addition to a booming area.

The restaurant will bring 100 jobs to the Pullman area, and is locally owned and operated.

It will be open 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

Chick-fil-A Pullman is one of 15 new Chick-fil-A restaurants opening in the Chicagoland area by 2027, adding an estimated 1,500 additional jobs to the city, the restaurant chain said in a news release.