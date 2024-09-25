New Illinois law to ban 'swipe fees' on taxes and tips has strong support

SPRINFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- A new Illinois state law preventing banks and credit card companies from charging "swipe fees" on taxes and tips has a lot of support, according to a recent poll.

The poll, which was commissioned by the Illinois Retail Merchants Association, found that more than 705 of people who participated support banning the fees. The ban is also backed by small businesses.

The law is set to take effect in July 2025, and has already prompted a lawsuit filed by several organizations including the American Bankers Association and the Illinois Bankers Association.

The poll also found 82% of voters think it's unfair to workers and businesses to charge swipe fees on top of tips.

Capitol News Illinois contributed to this report

