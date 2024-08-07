WATCH LIVE

New mental health center to open in Bronzeville, Cook County Health officials say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, August 7, 2024 4:51PM
The new CCH Bronzeville Health Center will offer family medicine, behavioral health and rehabilitation services as soon as 2025.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- More health care services will soon be available on Chicago's South Side.

The new CCH Bronzeville Health Center will offer family medicine, behavioral health and rehabilitation services.

The announcement was made on Wednesday by Cook County Health officials at 467 E 31st Street.

The facility will be anchored by the historic Provident Hospital and will service Cook County residents, regardless of the ability to pay.

It's expected to open early 2025.

To see a map of all Cook County Health locations, click here.

To learn more about the services offered by CCH, click here.

