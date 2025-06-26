New sculpture 'Collective Responsibility' unveiled at DuSable Museum

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A new sculpture titled "Collective Responsibility" was unveiled Thursday at the DuSable Black History Museum on Chicago's South Side. Donated by philanthropists Allen and Lynn Turner, the Shona artwork celebrates unity and shared purpose. Now on permanent display in the museum's theater lobby, the piece highlights the strength of community and collective action. Museum officials say the sculpture deepens the museum's mission to celebrate African American history and culture, inspiring visitors for years to come.

The unveiling of the sculputre starts at 11:00 a.m. at the DuSable Black History Museum, 740 E. 56th Place, Chicago, IL.