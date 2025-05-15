New speed cameras added to Chicago neighborhoods

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Nearly a dozen new speed cameras are going live around the city of Chicago this summer, according to the Chicago Department of Transportation.

Seven cameras started issuing warnings on May 1. The city said those will start giving out tickets on June 15.

Vehicles traveling six to 10 miles per hour over the speed limit will be fined $35. Those traveling 11 miles per hour or more over the limit will be fined $100.

The following locations began issuing warnings on May 1:

- 2640 W Peterson Ave - Green Briar Park

- 6614 N Central Ave - Edgebrook Park

- 442 E 71st St - Meyering (William) Park

- 8553 S Martin Luther King Dr - Cole (Nat King) Park

- 7733 S Cottage Grove Ave - Hirsch Metropolitan High School

- 3358 S Ashland Ave - Kucinski-Murphy (Vicki Rosebeth) Park

- 6146 N Sheridan Rd - Park 559

The following locations will begin issuing warnings on May 15, with enforcement to begin on June 30:

- 49 W 85th St - Perspectives High School

- 614 W 47th St - Tilden High School

- 1635 N LaSalle Dr - Lincoln Park

- 5941 N Nagle Ave - Rosedale Park

More speed cameras will be added to throughout the year, CDOT said.

Learn more about the city's program at chicago.gov/completestreets.

