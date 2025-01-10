Thousands of current, former New Trier HS students impacted by data breach

New Trier High School officials have issued an alert about a data breach impacting current and former students.

New Trier High School officials have issued an alert about a data breach impacting current and former students.

New Trier High School officials have issued an alert about a data breach impacting current and former students.

New Trier High School officials have issued an alert about a data breach impacting current and former students.

WINNETKA, Ill. (WLS) -- A data breach is impacting thousands of current and former New Trier High School students

District officials say hackers targeted the software that stores students grades and personal information.

Thirty-five thousand current and former New Trier students were impacted.

Names, addresses, contact information for parents or guardians, and the social security numbers of some former students were exposed.

The company targeted says it does not believe the information has been shared, but the breach is still under investigation.

The school's chief technology officer Michael Marassa said in a letter to parents, "New Trier is reviewing our extensive data protection tools, policies, and agreements with vendors that store information related to our students to make sure we continue to employ the strongest possible information security protections. We are collaborating closely with other impacted school districts and leveraging our membership in both statewide and national educational technology organizations to ensure we have taken every possible step in responding to the data breach."