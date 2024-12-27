Best party decor for your New Year's Eve celebration

Here are our picks for the best end-of-year party decor. The best part? Everything arrives before New Year's Eve, so shop now!

Here are our picks for the best end-of-year party decor. The best part? Everything arrives before New Year's Eve, so shop now!

Here are our picks for the best end-of-year party decor. The best part? Everything arrives before New Year's Eve, so shop now!

Here are our picks for the best end-of-year party decor. The best part? Everything arrives before New Year's Eve, so shop now!

Looking to throw an end-of-year party? We rounded up some of the best decor products on Amazon. Plus everything arrives before the 31st, so you'll be able to set everything up just in time for your celebration.

New Year's Eve party decorations

30% off Amazon Goer Metallic Tinsel Backdrop $6.99

$9.99 Shop Now

What's a New Year's Eve party without a fun photo backdrop? This gold tinsel curtain is great for party photo ops that will surely be a hit among your guests. Get it now for 30% off.

23% off Amazon Luditek Sound Activated Party Lights with Remote DJ Lighting $9.99

$12.99 Shop Now

Take your New Year's party to the next level with these sound-activated disco lights. It includes three sound-activated modes, seven lighting modes and rotating speed control. Plus, you can get it now for just under $10.

10% off Amazon Amscan 2025 Wearables and Noisemakers $31.38

$34.99 Shop Now

Give everyone at your party a little extra spirit with these cute hats, headbands and noisemakers. It includes 20 total pieces, with five of each item. Pair these with the gold backdrop, and you'll have a makeshift photo booth during your celebration.

Amazon Zesliwy Black Gold Confetti Balloons $8.99 Shop Now

What's a party without balloons? This pack of 50 is under ten dollars and comes with ten black, gold metallic, white, gold confetti and black gold confetti balloons, with one roll of balloon ribbon to attach. You can also get these in five other different colors, depending on the vibe of your party.

Amazon Oojami 100 Plastic Classic Champagne Disposable Flutes $29.99 Shop Now

Serve your drinks in style with these gold champagne flutes. They're also disposable, which is great when making your post-party cleanup efforts as easy as possible. You can get these in their original gold color as well as clear, rose gold and silver.

Amazon Partylamb New Year's Disposable Dinnerware Set $39.99 Shop Now

Planning to set up a charcuterie board or make a special meal during your New Year's Eve celebration? Then this pack of disposable dinnerware may be for you. It comes in gold and white or black and gold, with all you need to serve your guests, including paper dinner plates, compostable dessert plates, paper cups, paper napkins and gold plastic utensils. According to the brand, you'll be able to serve up to 50 guests at a time with this dinnerware set.

Amazon KatchOn New Year 2025 Balloons Gold $14.99 Shop Now

Complete your New Year's Eve decor with these festive balloons. These have over 1,000 five-star reviews, with many purchasers praising their size and durability. Depending on your preferred decor style, you can also get these balloons in pink, black, rainbow, rose gold and silver.

Amazon Glitter Star Table Confetti $8.89 Shop Now

This Amazon's Choice star-shaped confetti pack is great for bringing the festive vibes. Scatter it over the table or decorate party favor bags with them. Get them now for just under $10.

* By clicking on the featured links, visitors will leave this page and be directed to third-party e-commerce sites that operate under different terms and privacy policies. Although we are sharing our personal opinions of these products with you, Localish is not endorsing these products. It has not performed product safety testing on any of these products, did not manufacture them, and is not selling, or distributing them and is not making any representations about the safety or caliber of these products. Prices and availability are subject to change from the date of publication.