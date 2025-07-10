Chicago Bears send out stadium survey to ticket holders

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Bears are taking another step toward a new stadium, and they are asking fans for input.

The team has sent out a survey to a variety of ticket holders, asking for input on things like parking, tailgating and other fan experiences.

The Bears have said they are focusing their efforts on a large stadium development on the site of the old Arlington Park racecourse.

The team said in a statement, "The Chicago Bears are committed to building a new fixed-roof stadium that provides an exemplary fan experience. Fan feedback is critical to the development of our plan."