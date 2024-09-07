Northern Illinois upsets No. 5 Notre Dame 16-14

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WLS) -- Northern Illinois' football team defeated No. 5 Notre Dame in South Bend on Saturday.

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish scored first with a rushing touchdown in the first quarter, but NIU's Huskies responded quickly with a passing touchdown.

NIU then scored a field goal before the end of the first quarter, before scoring another in the second quarter.

Notre Dame scored a second touchdown in the third quarter, but NIU ultimately came out on top with a third field goal in the fourth quarter.

NIU is now 2-0, and Notre Dame has a record of 1-1.