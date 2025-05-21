Noodles & Company to close at least a dozen restaurants

Noodles & Company has announced it will close at least a dozen of its restaurants in 2025.

The restaurant known for its noodle-packed menu made the announcement as the company shared the financial results of the first quarter of 2025.

Chief Executive Officer of Noodles & Company Drew Madsen said sales have increased about 5% since launching a newly reimagined menu.

"Combined with a significant reduction in capital spending and continued emphasis on smart cost savings, we are well-positioned to strengthen our balance sheet as well. Overall, we are confident in the foundation we have put in place and are excited by our sales momentum to start 2025," Madsen said.

Based upon management's assessment of recent trends the restaurant will close 13 to 17 company-owned restaurants and four franchised restaurants.

Previously the company was set to close 12 to 15 company-owned restaurants.

Two new company-owned restaurants are expected to open by the end of the year.

So far, details of which restaurants will be closed has not been released.

Madsen said total revenue increased 2% to $123.8 million from $121.4 million in the first quarter of 2024.

Currently, the company has restaurants located in 31 states, including Illinois.