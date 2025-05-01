Nurses, good Samaritans thwart kidnapping attempt of teen girl in New Jersey

NORTH BERGEN, New Jersey -- Police in New Jersey have arrested a man after they say an attempted kidnapping was thwarted by good Samaritans.

Roberto Canavalan, 35, was arrested and charged with kidnapping and endangering the welfare of a child.

The incident happened on April 23 in North Bergen on 79th Street and Bergenline Avenue, which is typically bustling with cars and pedestrians.

According to police, a 17-year-old girl was walking down the street when Canavalan ran toward her, grabbed her, put her in a chokehold and dragged her away from Bergenline Avenue.

A struggle between the pair ensued as the girl tried to get away, and it lasted up to two minutes as cars and other pedestrians failed to intervene, police said.

Surveillance video captured at least four men walking past the scene and failing to help the girl.

"While I can understand the hesitation for a civilian to physically step in, I would have hoped they would at least have called 911," Det. Capt. David Dowd told Eyewitness News.

Two nurses from a nearby doctor's office heard the girl screaming for help and rushed to her aid. A man and another woman who happened to be walking past the scene also jumped into action to wrestle the girl away from Canavalan.

"These nurses, already heroes for all they've endured during the COVID pandemic and other health crises, demonstrated exceptional courage and commitment to protecting life," Dowd said.

Once police arrived on the scene, Canavalan was identified by the girl and the good Samaritans and was arrested.

Officials say the attack was random and that the pair do not know each other.