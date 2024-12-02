24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
$10K reward offered after burglars target North Park sandwich shop twice within days: VIDEO

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, December 2, 2024 11:59PM
Chicago police say the burglars, seen on surveillance video, broke the side glass door of Sissy's Sandwich Shop on Foster and Kedzie in North Park.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Burglars targeted a sandwich shop in Chicago's North Park neighborhood twice in a matter of days.

The latest burglary was on Friday, and surveillance cameras captured the thieves in action.

Police say burglars broke the side glass door of Sissy's Sandwich Shop on Foster and Kedzie and took an undisclosed amount of money.

And on Monday, local activist Patrick Gibbons called on Mayor Brandon Johnson's office for better police protection of small businesses.

He is also offering $10,000 for information leading to the arrests and convictions of those responsible.

