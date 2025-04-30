Northern Illinois Food Bank holding Fight Hunger 10K/5K Run/Walk in Wheaton Saturday

WHEATON, Ill. (WLS) -- It's a big and important fundraiser. The fun is happening this weekend in the west suburbs.

The Northern Illinois Food Bank 10K, 5K or 1 mile Walk is Saturday at Cantigny Park in Wheaton from 8:30 a.m. until noon.

Money raised goes to 900 food pantries in the Chicago area. Last year, Northern Illinois Food Bank provided 90 million meals.

Tiffany King, special events and promotions manager for the Northern Illinois Food Bank, joined ABC7 to talk about the event.

For more information, visit SolveHungerToday.org/FightHunger.

