Notre Dame College Prep freshman soccer captain leads team to success amid father's cancer battle

Notre Dame College Prep freshman soccer team captain Mario Aragon is leading the Niles team to success amid his father Carlos Aragon's cancer battle.

NILES, Ill. (WLS) -- A leader on a high school sports team in north suburban Niles is helping his team achieve greatness all while his family is going through their own battle.

The freshman soccer team at Notre Dame College Prep has won eight games in a row and clinched their conference title in a 2-0 win over Marist, thanks in large part to captain Mario Aragon.

Mario is carrying more than your typical student athlete and has been all season after his dad Carlos Aragon was diagnosed with stage four gallbladder cancer in August.

A native of Nicaragua, Carlos was forced to grow up quickly, the way 14-year-old Mario is now using soccer as an escape, motivated to make his dad proud.

Between intense chemotherapy appointments, Carlos has found the energy to attend games and watch Mario play. It's served as a source of joy and has strengthened the unbreakable bond between a father and his son.

The full story can be viewed in the video player above.