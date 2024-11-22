Man killed in shooting, crash in Oak Park: officials

A man has died after a car crash and shooting in Oak Park, Illinois at Roosevelt and Ridgeland on Friday morning, officials said.

OAK PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A man was killed in a shooting and rollover crash in the west suburbs on Friday morning.

Oak Park police arrived at the scene at Roosevelt and Ridgeland just after 7 a.m.

Officers said they were called there for reports of gunfire and a car crash.

A man was removed from the crashed car. He was taken in critical condition to Loyola University Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators said the shooting appears to be targeted.

So far, there is no word on any arrests. The West Suburban Major Crimes Task Force was called out to help investigate.