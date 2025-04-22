Milo Manehim and Meg Donnelly are joined by Freya Skye and Malachi Barton in a new monster rivalry, Daywalkers vs. Vampires.

Trailer: 'ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires' Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly are back as Zed and Addison

Milo Manheim as Zed and Meg Donnelly as Addison appear in an undated image for "ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires."

Milo Manheim as Zed and Meg Donnelly as Addison appear in an undated image for "ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires."

Milo Manheim as Zed and Meg Donnelly as Addison appear in an undated image for "ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires."

Milo Manheim as Zed and Meg Donnelly as Addison appear in an undated image for "ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires."

LOS ANGELES -- "I know it might be crazy, but did you hear the story?"

On Tuesday, Disney released the first official look at the highly-anticipated "ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires" film, which premieres July 10 on Disney Channel and the next day on Disney+!

The film marks the fourth installment in the "ZOMBIES" franchise, with Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly returning as the beloved zombie-cheerleader power couple Zed and Addison.

In addition to Manheim and Donnelly, "ZOMBIES 4" welcomes franchise newcomers Freya Skye, who plays Nova, a fierce Daywalker, and Malachi Barton, who plays Victor, a proud Vampire.

In "ZOMBIES 4," Zed and Addison find themselves on a new adventure when their "summer road trip takes an unexpected detour, landing them in the middle of yet another monster rivalry: Daywalkers vs. Vampires. Tensions flare when Zed and Addison find themselves acting as camp counselors between the two opposing supernatural factions. With the help of Eliza and Willa, they must convince sworn enemies Nova and Victor to try to unite their warring worlds before an even greater threat endangers them all."

Also starring are Kylee Russell as Eliza, Chandler Kinney as Willa, Julian Lerner as Ray, Swayam Bhatia as Vera, Mekonnen Knife as Vargas, Lisa Chappell as Vampire Eldress and Jonno Roberts as Commander Bright.

Meg Donnelly as Addison and Milo Manheim as Zed appear in undated key art for "ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires." Disney

Like the other "ZOMBIES" films, this one is packed full of nine new, original songs and reprises two fan-favorites, "Someday" and "Ain't No Doubt About It."

"ZOMBIES 4" brings back director Paul Hoen. David Light, Joseph Raso and Josh Cagan wrote the screenplay. Manheim and Donnelly join Hoen, Light, Raso, Jane Fleming and Mark Ordeky as executive producers. Mahita P. Simpson serves as co-executive producer alongside co-producer Josh Cagan and producer Skot Bright. It's choreographed by Dondraico Johnson and composed by Tom Howe.

"ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires" premieres Thursday July 10, at 7/6c on Disney Channel and will stream the next day on Disney+. It will also be available on Disney Channel On Demand.

"ZOMBIES," "ZOMBIES 2" and "ZOMBIES 3" are currently available on Disney+.

Sing your heart out with the gang, live on tour, this summer during the "Descendants/ZOMBIES: Worlds Collide Tour."

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Disney Channel, Disney+ and this ABC station.