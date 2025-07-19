Motorcycle driver injured in hit-and-run, Lake County sheriff says

LAKE CO., Ill. (WLS) -- A 54-year-old motorcycle driver was injured in a hit-and-run crash on Saturday.

The crash happened at about 3:10 a.m. on Route 173 near Crawford Road, Old Mill Creek, according to the Lake County, Illinois Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they found he driver of a 1993 Kawasaki Ninja, a 54-year-old McHenry man, with serious injuries. He was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials said the driver was struck from behind by an unknown vehicle.

Investigators said they recovered parts from the offending vehicle at the scene.

No other information was released.