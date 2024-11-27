Online holiday shopping scams up 125% from last year, BBB warns

Online holiday shopping scams are up 125% from last year, the Better Business Bureau said. A Chicago woman issued a warning after she was scammed.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Holiday shopper may be finding steep discounts on items, but sometimes those deals are too good to be true.

A Chicago woman is now fighting to get her money back.

The holiday shopping season is underway, as is the season of scamming. The Better Business Bureau reports online shopping scams are up 125% from last year.

"Your guard needs to be up, especially this holiday season," Better Business Bureau President & CEO Steve Bernas said. "There is a scam for everything."

Bernas is cautioning online shoppers to check the business before checkout.

"Those impulse decisions, you can't do that in this world," Bernas said. "The scammers are too savvy they use AI now they create fictitious products using AI."

Chicagoan Annette Wilson was on social media when a great offer came up: stylish jeans for only a dollar or two.

"Of course being a consumer and wanting a great deal, you want believe that it's real," Wilson said.

Two months later with no new clothing and failed attempts to get a full refund, Wilson filed a complaint with the BBB and is warning others.

"It's so easy to get caught up in that great deal, and the deal is you've been had," Wilson said.

Here's how to spot online shopping scams around the holidays.

For those shopping in person, the BBB urges shopper to read the fine print and do research.

"Unfortunately, sometimes businesses tend to push the envelope a little too much," Bernas said. "Is it 75% off what, the original price or a fictitious price?"

Scammers are counting on goodwill this time of year and desire to get a good deal, so perhaps it's best to not just be merry and bright, but merry and wide-eyed this season.