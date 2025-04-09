Opening statements to being in bribery trial for IL Sen. Emil Jones III

The senator is accused of taking bribes from a red-light camera company in exchange for help with legislation in Springfield.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Opening statements are set to begin on Wednesday in the trial of Illinois State Senator Emil Jones III.

Jones is accused of accepting alleged bribes from a red-light camera company executive in exchange for help with legislation in Springfield.

He is also the son of former Illinois Senate President Emil Jones Jr.

Jones has remained in office since his September 2022 indictment on three counts including bribery and lying to the FBI, even winning another four-year term in an unopposed race six weeks after being charged.

He denies any wrongdoing.

Capitol News Illinois contributed to this report.

