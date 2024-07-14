Our America: Hidden Stories with Ava DuVernay | Full episode

The ABC Owned Television Stations, in association with ARRAY Filmworks, present "Our America: Hidden Stories with Ava DuVernay."

This compelling and educational one-hour special sheds light on the interconnected issues of caste through the lenses of racism, sexism and other various human hierarchies in America while drawing from the themes in her landmark film, "ORIGIN." The special aims to engage, inform and inspire viewers to connect on a human level.

Traveling across the United States, with interviews in Los Angeles, Houston and New York, conversation highlights include the following topics:

The Making of "Origin"

In a special On The Red Carpet segment, DuVernay shares insights into the making of her highly anticipated film "Origin," her inspiration, and the intended takeaways for the audience.

Book Bans

DuVernay explores the controversy surrounding the attempted ban of Isabel Wilkerson's "Caste" in Texas schools, further highlighting the public's influence on library and textbook decisions.

Caste in America

"All of the 'isms' sit on top of caste." In this segment, WABC-TV anchor Sade Baderinwa and DuVernay dissect the differences between caste, class and all the "isms" that are supported by sometimes seemingly hidden systems of dominance.

Student Roundtable

Lastly, DuVernay sits down for an enlightening roundtable discussion with current college students to gain insight into their passions and concerns and what motivates them to drive societal change.

Additionally, the special aims to educate the audience on their role in caste systems, the concept of caste, the issues of othering and belonging to racism and injustice, and the responsibility we all have as a role of individuals in effecting positive change in our communities and our country.

The special highlights the role we all have as individuals in effecting positive change in our communities and our country.

Online, viewers are invited to use DuVernay's free Interactive tools, which will allow viewers access to an "ORIGIN" learning companion that explores how caste shows up in health care, education, technology, the legal system, and even environmental justice. These materials supplement the educational experience, encouraging further exploration and understanding of the film's themes.

Watch "Our America: Hidden Stories with Ava DuVernay" in the video player above or wherever you stream: Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV and Roku. You can also watch on Hulu starting Friday, July 19.

Disney is the parent company of Hulu and this station.