Wheeling man struck, killed by vehicle, officials release identity

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Sunday on I-53 near Lake Cook Road in Palatine, police said.

PALATINE, Ill. (WLS) -- A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Sunday in the north suburbs.

The crash happened around 4:56 p.m. on northbound I-53 south of Lake Cook Road in Palatine, Illinois State Police said.

Police have not said what caused the crash or why the victim was on the road.

On Monday, the medical examiner identified the man as Saul Hernandez, 37, of Wheeling.

The roadway was reopened just after 8:15 p.m., ISP said.

No further information was immediately available.