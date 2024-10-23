24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Chicagoan Paolo Presta hosts Oprah on his web show 20 years after she surprised him with TV role

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, October 23, 2024 12:26AM
Chicagoan hosts Oprah on his web show 20 years after viral surprise
Chicagoan hosts Oprah on his web show 20 years after viral surpriseA life-changing moment on the Oprah Winfrey Show has come full-circle.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A life-changing moment on the Oprah Winfrey Show has come full-circle.

Twenty years ago, Chicagoan Paolo Presta had a dream to work in entertainment. Oprah surprised him at his father's grocery store, telling him he would get a role in an episode of "Will & Grace."

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

Paolo has come a long way since then. He hosts a web show called "A Spoonful of Paolo" with celebrity guests. And he just launched his 14th season with none other than Oprah herself.

Paolo joined ABC7 Tuesday night in-studio.

Paolo spoke about that life-changing moment with Oprah after sending hundreds of letters and emails to her, asking for help realizing his dreams.

Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW