Chicagoan Paolo Presta hosts Oprah on his web show 20 years after she surprised him with TV role

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A life-changing moment on the Oprah Winfrey Show has come full-circle.

Twenty years ago, Chicagoan Paolo Presta had a dream to work in entertainment. Oprah surprised him at his father's grocery store, telling him he would get a role in an episode of "Will & Grace."

Paolo has come a long way since then. He hosts a web show called "A Spoonful of Paolo" with celebrity guests. And he just launched his 14th season with none other than Oprah herself.

Paolo joined ABC7 Tuesday night in-studio.

Paolo spoke about that life-changing moment with Oprah after sending hundreds of letters and emails to her, asking for help realizing his dreams.