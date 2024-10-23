Chicagoan Paolo Presta hosts Oprah on his web show 20 years after she surprised him with TV role

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A life-changing moment on the Oprah Winfrey Show has come full-circle.
Twenty years ago, Chicagoan Paolo Presta had a dream to work in entertainment. Oprah surprised him at his father's grocery store, telling him he would get a role in an episode of "Will & Grace."
Paolo has come a long way since then. He hosts a web show called "A Spoonful of Paolo" with celebrity guests. And he just launched his 14th season with none other than Oprah herself.
Paolo joined ABC7 Tuesday night in-studio.
Paolo spoke about that life-changing moment with Oprah after sending hundreds of letters and emails to her, asking for help realizing his dreams.