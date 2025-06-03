24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Parents charged with murder in death of girl, 2, in Homer Glen, Will County sheriff says

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, June 3, 2025 2:11PM
The Will County Sheriff's Office said the parents of a two-year-old girl who died in Homer Glen have been charged with murder.

HOMER GLEN, Ill. (WLS) -- A Homer Gen couple has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of their young daughter, the Will County Sheriff's Office said.

Charges were upgraded Monday against Edward Weiher,49, and Alexa Balen, 28. They are accused of killing two-year-old Trinity, last November, the sheriff's office said.

Police said the couple's house on West Thorn Apple Drive was filled with drugs, garbage, and medical waste.

The couple was in court Monday and released on pre-trial conditions. They also have a six-year-old child who is in protective custody.

