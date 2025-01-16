Bodycam video captures moments officer, medic save newborn baby

Police bodycam video captured the heroic moments when a police officer and a medic in Middle Township, New Jersey, saved the life of a 1-week-old girl

Police bodycam video captured the heroic moments when a police officer and a medic in Middle Township, New Jersey, saved the life of a 1-week-old girl

Police bodycam video captured the heroic moments when a police officer and a medic in Middle Township, New Jersey, saved the life of a 1-week-old girl

Police bodycam video captured the heroic moments when a police officer and a medic in Middle Township, New Jersey, saved the life of a 1-week-old girl

MIDDLE TWP., NJ -- A frantic 911 call from a New Jersey mother whose 1-week-old baby stopped breathing leads to a heroic rescue all captured on police bodycam video.

Patrolman Chris Rudy with Middle Township Police jumped out of his police car and started performing CPR immediately, as the infant's mother and relatives frantically watched and waited for signs of life from her baby girl.

Medics took over from there performing more care to finally get her breathing again.

Middle Township Police posted this video on its Facebook page praising Officer Rudy.

Action News has also found the sweetest comments from the officer's parents.

His dad wrote, "I'm honored to be your father. Your grandfather would be proud."

His mother also commented saying, "Amazing to see my son saving a life. God bless that baby all the rest of her days."

The baby was transported to Cooper University Hospital in Cape May Court House for further review, but she is alive and doing much better.

