Pedestrian killed in 3-car crash near Midway Airport, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A pedestrian was killed in a three-vehicle crash near Midway Airport Monday night, Chicago police said.

The crash occurred at about 11:14 p.m. in the 5200-block of West 63rd Street.

Police said a white Infiniti sedan sideswiped a black Infiniti sedan and then one of those vehicles hit a Nissan that was traveling in the same direction.

The white Infiniti then jumped the curb and struck a 38-year-old man, police said. The man was transported to Advocate Christ Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The white Infiniti then struck a building.

The man driving the white Infiniti was transported to the hospital in fair condition and a woman who was his passenger was transported in unknown condition, police said.

The man driving the black Infiniti was not injured and transported to a hospital as a precaution, police said. A woman who was his passenger was not injured, police said.

The man driving the Nissan was not injured and declined treatment.

Police are still investigating and so far no citations have been issued.