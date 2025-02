Pedestrian struck by semi in Batavia, police say

BATAVIA, Ill. (WLS) -- A person is recovering after being hit by a semi while walking in far western Batavia.

The crash happened on Tuesday at about 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Kirk Road and East Wilson Street.

When police arrived, the pedestrian was conscious and was taken to a hospital with serious injuries but was stabilized.

The driver of the semi-truck is cooperating with the investigation.

No citations have been issued at this time, Batavia police said.