Pentagon accepts luxury jet from Qatar to use as Air Force One

The United States officially accepted a luxury jet to use as Air Force One from Qatar, the Department of Defense confirmed to ABC News on Wednesday.

"The secretary of defense has accepted a Boeing 747 from Qatar in accordance with all federal rules and regulations," Sean Parnell, chief Pentagon spokesman, said in a statement.

"The Department of Defense will work to ensure proper security measures and functional-mission requirements are considered for an aircraft used to transport the president of the United States," he added.

Troy Meink, the deputy undersecretary of the Air Force for space, said in a Tuesday Senate hearing that the Air Force would be taking the lead on making sure the aircraft is up to security standards so it can transport President Donald Trump.

"The secretary of defense has directed the Air Force to basically start planning to modify the aircraft," Meink responded when asked about the Air Force's role in a transfer of the Qatari-owned jet to the U.S. "We are postured to do that."

An Air Force spokesperson told ABC News that it will award a contract to modify the Qatari jet to do so, noting that "details related to the contract are classified."

Meanwhile, Boeing will continue to build two new versions of the presidential plane, which have endured delays for years.

