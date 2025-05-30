Person pulled from Lake Michigan near Oakwood Beach on South Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A person was pulled from Lake Michigan Friday morning on Chicago's South Side.

Chopper 7 was over the scene near 4100 S. DuSable Lake Shore Drive about 11 a.m.

That's near Oakwood Beach, just south of Burnham Park.

A person was seen being pulled from the water. That person was then given CPR by first responders.

The individual was taken to a hospital. Officials did not immediately provide any information about how the person ended up in the water or what his or her condition is.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.