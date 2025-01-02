24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Person struck by train; service halted in north suburbs, Metra says

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, January 2, 2025 3:30PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- A pedestrian was struck by a train on Thursday morning in the north suburbs, according to a Metra spokesperson.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

The person was struck by Union Pacific North train #322, which was scheduled to arrive at Ogilvie Transportation Center at 9:40 a.m., Metra said.

The crash happened near Oakwood Cemetery in Waukegan.

Due to the crash, all northbound and outbound trains have been halted, a spokesperson said.

It was not immediately clear how severe the pedestrian's injuries were.

This is a developing story.

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW