Person struck by train; service halted in north suburbs, Metra says

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- A pedestrian was struck by a train on Thursday morning in the north suburbs, according to a Metra spokesperson.

The person was struck by Union Pacific North train #322, which was scheduled to arrive at Ogilvie Transportation Center at 9:40 a.m., Metra said.

The crash happened near Oakwood Cemetery in Waukegan.

Due to the crash, all northbound and outbound trains have been halted, a spokesperson said.

It was not immediately clear how severe the pedestrian's injuries were.

This is a developing story.