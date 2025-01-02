Person struck by train; service halted in north suburbs, Metra says

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- A pedestrian was struck by a train on Thursday morning in the north suburbs, according to a Metra spokesperson.
The person was struck by Union Pacific North train #322, which was scheduled to arrive at Ogilvie Transportation Center at 9:40 a.m., Metra said.
The crash happened near Oakwood Cemetery in Waukegan.
Due to the crash, all northbound and outbound trains have been halted, a spokesperson said.
It was not immediately clear how severe the pedestrian's injuries were.
This is a developing story.