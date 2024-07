Pierogi Fest celebrates 30 years of Polish culture in Whiting, Indiana this weekend

Whiting's famous " Pierogi fest" kicks off this weekend. The festival begins this Friday, Jul 26 and runs through Sunday, July 28 in downtown Whiting Indiana.

It is known as "The Wackiest Festival in the Midwest". It'll have a parade and more than 1,200 menu items. There will also be a free concert by 90's band, Sugar Ray on Saturday night. For parking and other information, click here.