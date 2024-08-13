Pilot directly sets list of rules for rowdy passengers, video shows

A pilot stepped out of the cockpit to directly speak to passengers that were being "rowdy," video shows.

The video was filmed by passenger Stephanie Still on August 9 before taking off from the Glasgow Airport.

The pilot spoke directly to the passengers, saying he had been told that some passengers were being loud at the gate before boarding the plane.

Still said some had too much to drink and were acting inappropriately at the gate.

As crews were getting the cabin ready for departure.

The captain said that "rowdy behavior" would not be tolerated. "It's not fair on anybody else on board, and it's certainly not fair on my crew," he said.

The flight took off to Tenerife, Spain. There were no reports of disruptive behavior after the pilot's nearly two minute announcement.