WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Pilot directly sets list of rules for rowdy passengers, video shows

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, August 13, 2024 3:10PM
Pilot sets behavior rules for rowdy passengers, video shows
The pilot spoke to the passengers before leaving the Glasgow Airport.

A pilot stepped out of the cockpit to directly speak to passengers that were being "rowdy," video shows.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

The video was filmed by passenger Stephanie Still on August 9 before taking off from the Glasgow Airport.

The pilot spoke directly to the passengers, saying he had been told that some passengers were being loud at the gate before boarding the plane.

Still said some had too much to drink and were acting inappropriately at the gate.

As crews were getting the cabin ready for departure.

The captain said that "rowdy behavior" would not be tolerated. "It's not fair on anybody else on board, and it's certainly not fair on my crew," he said.

The flight took off to Tenerife, Spain. There were no reports of disruptive behavior after the pilot's nearly two minute announcement.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW