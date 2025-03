Pizza Meets Soccer: Lou Malnati's teams up with Chicago Fire FC for game day fun

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Pizza lovers and soccer fans, rejoice! A sizzling new partnership between Lou Malnati's Pizzerias and the Chicago Fire Football Club is set to make your game day experience even more delicious and exciting. Mindy Kaplan from Lou Malnati's and Goyo Perez from the Chicago Fire stopped by ABC 7 Eyewitness News to chat about this mouth-watering collaboration that's bringing a whole new vibe to game days in Chicago. To learn more about the collaboration, click here.