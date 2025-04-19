NTSB investigating deadly plane crash in Trilla, Illinois, officials say

The FAA said four people were on board the Cessna 180.

TRILLA, Ill. (WLS) -- Officials are investigating a deadly plane crash in Illinois on Saturday.

The Federal Aviation Administration said four people were on board the Cessna 180, which crashed in a field southeast of Coles County Memorial Airport around 10:15 a.m.

Illinois State Police said the crash was fatal, but did not immediately say how many people died.

The crash site at 551-587 County Road 1400 North in Trilla is between Coles and Cumberland counties, about 3 miles south of Mattoon, ISP said.

ISP said the plane is in the roadway, which is currently shut down.

The National Transportation Safety Board is leading the investigation, the FAA said.

ISP said the investigation is active and ongoing.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information about the crash.