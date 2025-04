Planned Parenthood, Delta Sigma Theta hosting free community baby shower in Roseland

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A free community baby shower is happening on Chicago's South Side on Saturday.

Planned Parenthood of Illinois is teaming up with the Chicago Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta for free giveaways, information booths, food, and much more!

It is happening at Mildred Lavizzo Elementary in Roseland.

Anyone is welcome to stop by between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Reservations are highly encouraged. Click here for more information.