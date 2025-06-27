24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
CPD seeks help identifying suspect in deadly South Shore shooting

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, June 27, 2025 11:58AM
The Chicago Police Department is seeking help identifying a suspect in a deadly South Shore shooting a East 78th Street and South Merrill Avenue.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are asking for the public's help in finding an alleged gunman who killed a man in a South Shore neighborhood earlier this month.

Images just released by investigators show a suspect they are trying to identify.

A 56-year-man was shot at East 78th Street and South Merrill Avenue. He was found dead in a front yard on June 3.

Police are trying to locate the man shown in the images above in connection with the crime.

