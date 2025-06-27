CPD seeks help identifying suspect in deadly South Shore shooting

The Chicago Police Department is seeking help identifying a suspect in a deadly South Shore shooting a East 78th Street and South Merrill Avenue.

The Chicago Police Department is seeking help identifying a suspect in a deadly South Shore shooting a East 78th Street and South Merrill Avenue.

The Chicago Police Department is seeking help identifying a suspect in a deadly South Shore shooting a East 78th Street and South Merrill Avenue.

The Chicago Police Department is seeking help identifying a suspect in a deadly South Shore shooting a East 78th Street and South Merrill Avenue.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are asking for the public's help in finding an alleged gunman who killed a man in a South Shore neighborhood earlier this month.

Images just released by investigators show a suspect they are trying to identify.

A 56-year-man was shot at East 78th Street and South Merrill Avenue. He was found dead in a front yard on June 3.

Police are trying to locate the man shown in the images above in connection with the crime.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Chicago shootings: Tracking gun violence in 2024, with live updates