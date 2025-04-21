A timeline of Pope Francis' health issues from hospitalization to final appearance

One of Pope Francis' final encounters before his death was with U.S. Vice President JD Vance, who visited the Vatican over the weekend.

Pope Francis, the leader of the Catholic Church, died Monday morning at age 88.

The pontiff had been suffering from health problems over the past several weeks, including an extended stay in the hospital.

Francis made public appearances right before his death during Holy Week and Easter Sunday, giving people hope his health was improving.

Here is a timeline of Pope Francis' health issues this year:

Feb. 5

Pope Francis told the weekly general audience at the Vatican that he is suffering from a "strong cold" and is having difficulty speaking, asking an aide to read his prepared message for the crowd.

Feb. 6

The Vatican press office clarifies that the pope is suffering from bronchitis but that there are currently no changes to his daily appointment schedule.

Feb. 14

Pope Francis is admitted to Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic for "some necessary" diagnostic tests, according to the Vatican press office.

The Vatican said in an update that the pope has a mild fever and respiratory tract infection. He has also started "hospital medication therapy."

Feb. 17

The Vatican press office says tests show the pope has a "polymicrobial respiratory tract infection."

"All the findings to date are indicative of a complex clinical picture that will require an appropriate hospital stay," the statement read.

Feb. 18'

The Vatican announces Pope Francis was hospitalized for double, or bilateral, pneumonia.

The Vatican also added the pneumonia was further complicated by bronchiectasis -- a condition which may lead to mucus and/or fluid in the lungs -- as well as asthmatic bronchitis, which is inflammation in the lungs due to asthma.

A chest CT scan shows the popes bilateral pneumonia, indicating that he has an infection on both sides of his chest, according to the Vatican's statement.

The statement also notes that treatment involves "cortisone antibiotic therapy." Cortisone, a steroid, is typically used to treat the inflammation from asthma and antibiotic is typically used to treat the bacterial infection.

At age 21, Pope Francis had part of one lung removed because of a respiratory infection.

Feb. 21

The pope's doctors at the hospital brief reporters, saying he is not out of danger yet, but his condition is not life-threatening. He is expected to be in the hospital for at least another week.

The doctors add that although the pope is recovering well, he is a fragile patient. He is not bedridden nor attached to any machines, according to the doctors.

Feb. 22

The Vatican press office says Francis is in "critical" condition and that he is suffering from an "asthmatic respiratory crisis," meaning he is struggling to breathe on his own and requires high-flow levels of oxygen.

The statement also says the pope had low platelet levels and requires a blood transfusion.

Feb. 23

A statement from the Vatican indicates the blood transfusion successfully improved the pope's anemia, but his platelets levels are stable, meaning unchanged.

Additionally, doctors are also tracking the pope's kidney function due to blood tests indicating "an initial, slight, renal insufficiency, which is under control," according to the Vatican.

Feb. 24

The Vatican reports the pope has slightly reduced levels of supplemental oxygen, indicating he is able to breathe with less assistance.

Feb. 26

Pope Francis is on his thirteenth day in the hospital. This is his longest hospital stay during his nearly 12-year papacy. He continues to require high-flow oxygen.

Feb. 28

The Vatican press office says the pope "suffered an isolated attack of bronchospasm which, however, caused an episode of vomiting with inhalation and a sudden worsening of his respiratory condition."

March 3

Pope Francis suffers two episodes of "acute respiratory failure" caused by a "significant accumulation of endobronchial mucus and consequent bronchospasm," the Vatican's press office said in a brief statement.

According to doctors, acute respiratory failure indicates the pope was not responding to oxygen therapy. Endobronchial mucus means there is mucus and fluid in the deep parts of the lung or lungs, causing a bronchospasm, also known as a coughing attack, doctors said.

March 6

The pope's condition has remained stable for the past few days, according to the Vatican.

An audio message from Pope Francis plays in St. Peter's Square, thanking people for their prayers and their support. It is the first time hearing from the pope since his hospitalization.

March 10

Pope Francis' prognosis is "lifted" on his 25th consecutive day in the hospital, according to the Vatican.

Vatican sources tell ABC News that the prognosis means he's no longer in imminent danger, but the clinical picture still remains complex.

March 13

Pope Francis spends his 28th consecutive day in the hospital on the 12th anniversary of when he was elected pope.

His condition remains "stationary," with tests confirming his improvement, according to the Vatican.

March 16

The Vatican releases the first photo of Pope Francis since his hospitalization. He is seen in his wheelchair in front of an altar, celebrating Holy Mass in a private chapel at Rome's Gemelli Hospital.

March 22

Doctors announce that Pope Francis will be discharged from the hospital and return to his residence at the Vatican.

The 88-year-old pontiff has been in stable condition for the past two weeks, according to the Vatican.

March 23

Pope Francis is discharged from the hospital after 38 days. He waves to the crowd from an open window before heading back to the Vatican.

The pope will be recovering for two months at his Vatican residence and continuing physiotherapy, according to a spokesperson for the Vatican.

April 6

FILE - Pope Francis arrives at the end of a mass in St. Peter's Square, part of the Jubilee of the sick and the health workers, at the Vatican, Sunday, April 6, 2025. AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, file

Pope Francis makes his first public appearance since being discharged from the hospital, appearing in a wheelchair in St. Peter's Square.

Wearing oxygen nasal cannulas, he greets crowds that are gathered to mark the Jubilee of the Sick and the World of Healthcare.

April 15

The Vatican press office says the pope's voice is improving and he is using nasal oxygen cannulas for shorter periods of time during the day, although he still requires high-flow ventilation during some points at night.

Vatican officials say the pope will not be presiding over certain services during Holy Week.

April 17

In a rare public appearance following his lengthy hospital stay, Pope Francis meets individually with each of the 70 inmates at Regina Coeli prison in Rome.

"Every year l like to do what Jesus did on Holy Thursday, the washing of the feet, in a prison," the pope tells the attendees, according to a statement from the Vatican. "This year I cannot do it but I wanted to be close to you. I pray for you and all your families."

April 19

Pope Francis makes a short and unannounced visit to St. Peter's Basilica to pray before the Easter vigil on Saturday evening and greet some of the faithful present.

April 20

Pope Francis appears in St. Peter's Square for an Easter Sunday blessing.

The pope also briefly met with Vice President JD Vance. Earlier this year, the pope criticized the Trump administration's mass deportation plans and Vance directly for claiming the plans were supported by Catholic teachings.

Vance arrived at Casa Santa Marta shortly after 11:30 a.m., the Vatican said.

April 21

Cardinal Kevin Farrell releases a statement indicating that Pope Francis died at 7:35 a.m. local time.

