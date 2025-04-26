Chicago-area nurse who sang for Pope Francis as teen says he 'really did touch my heart'

CHICAGO -- Valerie Herrera, who has struggled with the auto-immune disease vitiligo, had the chance of a lifetime when she sang to Pope Francis almost a decade ago.

Herrera was 17 when she shared her story with Pope Francis about struggling with the rare skin disorder and turning to music to cope with bullying. In a touching moment during a U.S. virtual town hall with ABC News' David Muir in 2015, the pope asked her to sing for him.

As cheers filled the room at Cristo Rey Jesuit High School in Chicago, Herrera sang a song of her choice, moving many in the audience. The pope thanked her with his characteristic warm smile.

Now 26 and working as a nurse outside Chicago, Herrera reflects on that transformative moment.

"When I think about Pope Francis, I remember his warming and welcoming smile when he asked me to sing for him," Herrera told ABC News. "That's the face I will always remember."

Herrera detailed how the moment with the pontiff inspired her in her career and personal life, saying it "taught me to just to be more of a woman of faith that is here to serve others, that is here to provide care as a nurse."

"I have the responsibility to care for those that are under my care. I have the responsibility to provide and give everything that I have in order to ensure that people are healing, people are getting better, and to provide the love and compassion that family members and patients really need in their time of weakness when they're sick," Herrera said.

Herrera also spoke with ABC News Live as Pope Francis' coffin was being taken out of St. Peter's Basilica to the Basilica of St. Mary Major on Saturday morning.

She thanked the pope again for speaking with her.

"I couldn't imagine that it's already been about 10 years," Herrera said. "To this day, I still can't really believe what had happened."

Herrera said Pope Francis "really did touch my heart, touch my family."

ABC7 Chicago contributed to this report.