Portillo's launches breakfast menu at select Chicago area locations

A Portillo's breakfast menu will be tested at select locations this summer. One of the featured items is a Portillo's pepper and egg sandwich.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Several Portillo's restaurants in the Chicago area begin serving breakfast Tuesday morning.

Portillo's says that they noticed they had customers lined up in their drive-thrus bright and early in the morning looking for food, so they thought it only made sense to test out a breakfast menu.

The breakfast menu is available at five Portillo's locations including in the South Loop, Niles, Shorewood, Elmhurst, and Tinley Park starting Tuesday and into the summer.

Portillo's has traditional breakfast items on their menu, but also signature items with a Chicago twist, including polish sausage egg and cheese sandwiches, chocolate cake coffee, and chocolate cake donuts.

Breakfast will be served 6:30 to 10:30 in the morning at the five locations. If the breakfast menu is a hit, Portillos says they will expand it to other locations.

Breakfast menu:

Breakfast Sandwiches':

-Polish Sausage, Egg & Cheese Sandwich: Scrambled eggs, Char-grilled Polish sausage, American cheese, and our signature Giardiniera sauce on toasted French bread.

-Pepper, Egg & Cheese Sandwich: Scrambled eggs, sweet peppers, American cheese, and Giardiniera sauce on toasted French bread.

-Bacon, Egg & Cheese Croissant: Scrambled eggs and crispy bacon layered with American cheese on a buttery, flaky croissant.

Stan's Donuts:

-Portillo's Chocolate Cake Donut: Portillo's teamed up with Stan's Donuts to create this chocolate old-fashioned donut dipped in chocolate glaze and drizzled with famous chocolate cake frosting, exclusively available at Portillo's.

Sides:

Loaded Breakfast Scramble: Scrambled eggs, crispy hash browns, bacon, and cheesy cheese sauce.

-Hash Brown Bites: Crispy, golden hash brown bites

-Bacon: Three slices of crispy bacon

-Fresh Fruit Cup: A refreshing mix of cantaloupe, honeydew, and pineapple.

Coffee:

Hot or Iced Metropolis Skyway blend-Fair Trade, organic, and packed with toffee and chocolate notes.

Customize it with vanilla, sugar-free vanilla, half & half, or almond milk!

SPECIALTY COFFEE

Chocolate Cake Iced Coffee: A new drink inspired by Portillo's famous Chocolate Cake, Portillo's Chocolate Cake flavor, and cream.

Vanilla Iced Coffee: Sweet or sugar-free vanilla

Other drink options:

Orange Juice

Apple Juice

Monster Energy

Milk (Regular or Chocolate)

Iced Tea (Sweet or Unsweetened)

San Pellegrino

Bottled Water

Soft Drinks

