Transgender rights advocates, ACLU gear up for fight after Trump's executive order on gender

Chicago transgender residents, advocates and the Illinois ACLU are gearing up to fight President Donald Trump's executive order on gender.

Chicago transgender residents, advocates and the Illinois ACLU are gearing up to fight President Donald Trump's executive order on gender.

Chicago transgender residents, advocates and the Illinois ACLU are gearing up to fight President Donald Trump's executive order on gender.

Chicago transgender residents, advocates and the Illinois ACLU are gearing up to fight President Donald Trump's executive order on gender.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Before Precious Brady Davis was elected commissioner of the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District, she was on the front lines of the fight for transgender rights as she worked toward becoming her authentic self.

"The person I am today is the person I was at 5 years old, when I told my grandmother I was a little girl and she told me to never say that again," she said.

Now she and other transgender Chicagoans, transgender rights advocates and the Illinois chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union are gearing up for another long fight after President Donald Trump issued an executive order declaring a two-gender edict.

Davis' advocacy brought her to the White House multiple times; most recently in the summer of 2024 for a celebration of LGBTQ+ pride.

READ MORE: List of executive orders President Trump signed on his first day in office

She said she's worried that the White House is now closing its doors to the LGBTQ+ community after Trump declared in his inauguration speech that he would create an official policy of the United States government that "there are only two genders, male and female."

The order reverses efforts by the Biden administration to broaden gender identity designations, including on passports.

Ed Yohkna of the ACLU of Illinois said there are federal protections in place for the LGBTQ+ community, with the Supreme Court prohibiting employment discrimination based on gender identity or sexual orientation.

"Many of our neighbors and relatives and friends are trans or nonbinary. It's almost inexplicable that this idea of picking on those people is something that an incoming president would want to do," he said.

In the meantime, Davis worries about how Trump's order will affect younger people.

"I think of trans youth," she said. "There are already high rates of suicide, high rates of violence."

A spokesperson for President Trump said the changes were all aimed at promoting the privacy and safety of women, who the spokesperson said had suffered under attempts to cater to transgender workers and students.

