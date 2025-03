Trump administration to name Andrew Boutros as interim US attorney: I-Team

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The White House is expected to name Andrew Boutros as the interim U.S. Attorney in the Northern District of Illinois, the ABC7 I-Team reports.

Sources with knowledge of the process tell the I-Team, U.S. Representative Darin LaHood interviewed a number of qualified prospects and passed along three names to the White House. Andrew Boutros was not on that list even though he was interviewed as part of the process.