Pro-Palestinian protestors block Ohio St. exit off the Kennedy Expy.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Pro-Palestinian demonstration blocked a major roadway on Monday in Downtown Chicago.
Palestinian Youth and Allies blocked the Kennedy Expressway Ohio Street exit into the city around 7:30 a.m.
The group said they are doing it during rush hour to "honor one year of anti-colonial Palestinian resistance."
Monday marked one year since the Israel-Hamas War began.
OEMC confirmed a traffic disruption at Eastbound Ohio Feeder Ramp due to protest activity.
