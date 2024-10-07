Pro-Palestinian protestors block Ohio St. exit off the Kennedy Expy.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Pro-Palestinian demonstration blocked a major roadway on Monday in Downtown Chicago.

Palestinian Youth and Allies blocked the Kennedy Expressway Ohio Street exit into the city around 7:30 a.m.

The group said they are doing it during rush hour to "honor one year of anti-colonial Palestinian resistance."

Monday marked one year since the Israel-Hamas War began.

OEMC confirmed a traffic disruption at Eastbound Ohio Feeder Ramp due to protest activity.

ABC7 Chicago has a crew en route. This is a developing story.