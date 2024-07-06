WATCH LIVE

Proposed public funding for Chicago elections could give small-donor campaigns big boost, BGA finds

Saturday, July 6, 2024 3:41PM
Chicago Ald. Matt Martin's public funding proposal could give small-donor campaigns a big boost.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A recent proposal from City Council ethics chair Ald. Matt Martin could give small-donor campaigns a big boost, by adding a public funding option to Chicago's campaign finance landscape.

In its current version, the public financing option would be for aldermanic campaigns only, not the citywide offices of Mayor, Treasurer, and City Clerk. Participating campaigns could be eligible for up to $200,000 in public funding. The dollar matching program would be among the strongest of major cities, with a 12:1 match for every dollar up to an individual contributor's first $25, and a further 9:1 match for dollars $26-150.

Supporters see this as an incentive for campaigns to reach a wider range of their electorate. But some argue that the subsidies are a waste of taxpayer dollars and potentially a form of compelled speech.

You can read the full breakdown from the Better Government Association here.

