Protests planned in Chicago, suburbs for national day of action against Trump policies

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Activists in Chicago and suburbs are planning to protest President Donald Trump's policies Thursday. .

Organizers say there will be demonstrations at more than 1,600 locations across the country.

Last month, thousands of people turned out for the 'no kings' protests.

There are about 20 organized events in the Chicago area Thursday.

They're calling it the "Good Trouble Lives On" national day of action in honor of the late Congressman John Lewis.

He coined The phrase "good trouble" while helping lead civil rights protest marches in the 1960s.