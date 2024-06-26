Puppy yoga studio coming to Logan Square

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A puppy yoga studio is opening soon in Chicago's Logan Square neighborhood.

"I started with a love for animals, and, having such an entrepreneurial spirit, eventually moving into puppy yoga," Francesca Albo said.

Albo is the 27-year-old co-founder of Puppy Sphere, a business started in Toronto, where people can do yoga around puppies.

This might sound distracting, but Albo thinks it's a good thing.

"They give you a burst of joy and love, and they actually boost both serotonin and dopamine, which are just so good for your system," Albo said.

Each week, Puppy Sphere brings a different breed of puppies from local breeders.

Puppy Sphere was born out of Albo's love for yoga and her own dog.

"We wanted to make puppy therapy accessible for more people, and that's what Puppy Sphere was born out of," Albo said.

Puppy Sphere has locations in New York, Miami and now Chicago.

Their Logan Square location opens this weekend.

"As a young female entrepreneur, with a small business and a big dream, this is just like beyond all of our wildest imaginations," Albo said.

Visit thepuppysphere.com for more information.