Quick Tip: How to pay off credit card debt

Jason Knowles
Thursday, July 17, 2025 11:47AM
Endless credit debt? Nearly 1 in 4 Americans with credit card debt believe they'll never pay it off. What you can do.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Credit card interest rates are near record highs and now a new Bankrate survey finds nearly one in four Americans with credit card debt believe they'll never pay it off.

That's right, NEVER pay it off!

And about 45 percent say emergency expenses are what pushed them into debt.

So what can you do? Bankrate says start now!

List all your balances, interest rates, and minimum payments. Consider a zero percent balance transfer offer or speak with a reputable nonprofit credit counselor.

One strategy is to pay off the credit card with the lowest balance first as you pay the minimum on others... then tackle each card in order lowest balance to highest.

