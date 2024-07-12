Chicago Yacht Club's Race to Mackinac gets underway Friday

The Chicago Yacht Club's annual Race to Mackinac gets underway Friday near Navy Pier.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The boats are about to leave the dock as it's day one of the Race to Mackinac!

Sailors put the finishing touches on their boats Thursday at Monroe Harbor.

There are more than 250 boats and 2,100 racers from around the world.

The cruising division starts later Friday and the racing division sets sail Saturday.

The Chicago Yacht Club event is the longest annual freshwater sailing race in the world at 333 miles. It starts just past Navy Pier and finishes between the lighthouse Round Island and the race committee trailer on Mackinac Island.

The first Race to Mackinac took place in 1898.