2 injured in Racine, Wisconsin house explosion: police

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, February 19, 2025 4:47AM
At least two people were hurt in a house explosion in Racine, Wisconsin on Tuesday.

RACINE, Wis. (WLS) -- A house exploded in Wisconsin on Tuesday evening, police said.

Racine police said there was an explosion on Gilson Street near Mitchell Middle School, and two people are being treated for injuries.

Their conditions are unknown, and the cause of the explosion is under investigation.

Flames could be seen shooting into the air, and police are asking people to stay away from the area.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.

